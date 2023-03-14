Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after buying an additional 139,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

