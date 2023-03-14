Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on March 31st

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Prologis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

