Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $139.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.