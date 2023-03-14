AVROBIO (AVRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.
Separately, BTIG Research raised AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
