AVROBIO (AVRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Separately, BTIG Research raised AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

