Cabaletta Bio (CABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.
CABA stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
