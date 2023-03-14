Cabaletta Bio (CABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cabaletta Bio

Several research firms have recently commented on CABA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

