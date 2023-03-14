Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

