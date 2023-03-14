Cue Health (HLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.
Cue Health Trading Up 12.0 %
NASDAQ HLTH opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $299.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.62. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cue Health Company Profile
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
