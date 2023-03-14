Cue Health (HLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

Cue Health Trading Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $299.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.62. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

Cue Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 23.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after buying an additional 1,247,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 1,327,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Health by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

See Also

