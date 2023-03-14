Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE XYL opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.