Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dover by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Dover Stock Down 1.6 %

Dover stock opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.