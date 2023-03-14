Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $102.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,101,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,199 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $102,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 403,024 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,939 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

