93,774 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 237.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 420,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

TREX opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

