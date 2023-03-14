Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $303,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

CL opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.