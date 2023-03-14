Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 126 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.67 and its 200 day moving average is $255.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

