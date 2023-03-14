Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $477.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

