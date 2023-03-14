First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

