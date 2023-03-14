Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $398.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.86. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

