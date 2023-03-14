Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 22,337 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $39,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Trading Down 2.7 %
EOG stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.
Insider Transactions at EOG Resources
In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.