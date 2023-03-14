UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $43,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

