Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 320,841 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,841 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Coterra Energy worth $35,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

