Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Decreased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $42,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 418.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.
NYSE SMAR opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
