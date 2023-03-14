144,032 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,457,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,930,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

