ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.