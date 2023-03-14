Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

