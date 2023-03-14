Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0580 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $10,336.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00175829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00080861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00049733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,685,262 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

