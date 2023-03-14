WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.29 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $168.83 million and $19.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00412670 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.17 or 0.27893767 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,844,410 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,419,740,287.6872544 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07129251 USD and is up 9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $15,989,985.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.