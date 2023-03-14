Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Lauren E. Allnutt Sells 559 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

