Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling Sells 62,778 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Reichling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Steven Reichling sold 4,823 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $2,893.80.

On Friday, January 13th, Steven Reichling sold 4,730 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $3,263.70.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Articles

