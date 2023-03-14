Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells 711 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $21,244.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xencor alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $77,356.04.

On Friday, March 3rd, Celia Eckert sold 427 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $13,467.58.

Xencor Trading Up 5.3 %

Xencor stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xencor by 3.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.