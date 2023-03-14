Mark W. Sawicki Sells 1,476 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cryoport Price Performance
Cryoport stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $973.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
Featured Articles
