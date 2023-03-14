Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Allen Yang Sells 1,094 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $127,847.98.

On Monday, December 19th, Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00.

Xencor Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. Xencor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Xencor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xencor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

