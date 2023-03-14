Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $23,342.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 34,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

