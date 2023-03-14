Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,719,363 shares of company stock worth $216,009,764 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.