Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $95,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

