Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.
Fortive Stock Down 0.7 %
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.
Fortive Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
