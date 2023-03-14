PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $186.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.