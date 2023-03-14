Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

