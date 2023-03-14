Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,194,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,959 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $53,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after buying an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

