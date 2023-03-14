Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $248,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

LAZR stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

