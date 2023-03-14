Majid Emami Sells 33,612 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $18.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SOUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.