Majid Emami Sells 33,612 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

