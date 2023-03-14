iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CFO Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

About iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

