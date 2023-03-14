Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,770,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

