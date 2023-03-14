Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.