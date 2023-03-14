Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 394 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 85,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

NYSE OHI opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

