Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after acquiring an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $702.66 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $714.60 and a 200 day moving average of $633.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

