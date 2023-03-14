Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of FR opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

