Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,666,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

