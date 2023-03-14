Mather Group LLC. Makes New $729,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

