Mather Group LLC. Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Shares of ORLY opened at $818.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $823.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $794.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

