Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $266.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.