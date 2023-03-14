Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.5 %

Huntsman stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

